The Toronto Raptors are set to meet with unrestricted free agent Fred VanVleet in Los Angeles at 3PM PT, according to Sportsnet insider Michael Grange, in what will be “his first official contact” of free agency.

With the Raptors long known to have interest in bringing VanVleet back after he declined his $22.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season, they have “some optimism” that a fourth year on his contract at $30m “will be enough to keep” VanVleet in Toronto.

As the Raptors want to bring back unrestricted free agent Jakob Poeltl as well, and the big man likely factoring winning into his free agency decision, FVV's return could help lead to Poeltl's. Poeltl, per Grange, is expected to sign a four-year contract with an annual salary of $20 million or more.

Stay tuned for further updates.