The Washington Wizards swapped one dynamic point guard for another on NBA Draft night, trading away Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole.

With the Wizards in full rebuild mode, Poole makes sense given his age and potential after coming off a down Warriors season. But at the same time, rival teams reportedly were informed by Washington execs that they were seeking only short-term salaries such as what they got back from the Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis trades, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

That open sentiment has a few in the know believing that even Jordan Poole is on the table given the four more years left on his contract and Michael Winger's desire to keep a slim salary sheet. However, the Warriors are said to not believe that to be the case:

“In all of Washington’s trade talks, the Wizards told rival teams they were prioritizing short-term salary, sources said. Poole’s was the only significant future number that landed back on Washington’s books, which has led some opposing executives to wonder whether the Wizards will look to move Poole again at some point prior to next year’s trade deadline. For what it’s worth, Golden State is under the impression Washington intends to keep Poole, sources told Yahoo Sports.”

Of course, it could end up somewhere in between with the Wizards featuring Jordan Poole enough to raise his value in the next year or two when their likely top-shelf NBA draft talent enters the fray. Only time will tell.