By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Kyle Kuzma sent LeBron James a birthday message as trade rumors continue to swirl, per Kuz on Twitter.

“Enjoy my brother!”

Kuzma’s gesture will likely excite Los Angeles Lakers fans. However, it should not be something that is over-thought. Kyle Kuzma is simply wishing his former teammate a happy birthday. Nevertheless, his future with the Washington Wizards is unclear.

A recent rumor suggested that Kuzma trade talks are increasing. He has a player option in his contract which could force Washington to ultimately deal him ahead of the trade deadline. Otherwise, the Wizards could realistically watch Kuzma walk in free agency and ultimately receive nothing for him. And that is a nightmare scenario for all organizations.

With that being said, the Wizards are reportedly still hopeful that Kyle Kuzma will impact their future, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“Internally, however, Kuzma is considered, ‘a big part of the future’ for the Wizards, according to a league source who spoke with HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “The Wizards believe they’re a more talented team than the record has shown to this point.”

The Wizards are just 15-21 as of this story’s publication. But the Lakers have a similar record and may not be in a position to buy at the deadline. Although Kyle Kuzma is a trade candidate, he very well may be dealt to a different team.

But in the end, his birthday wish to Lakers’ superstar LeBron James will get people talking. We will continue to monitor updates on the Wizards-Kyle Kuzma situation.