The Los Angeles Chargers kicked off the NFL preseason by turning to a former top three selection. Trey Lance earned the starting nod to launch the NFL's return. He impressed right away against the Detroit Lions — firing the first touchdown of the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame game.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh got aggressive early on fourth-and-two. He kept the former No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft Lance on the field. Lance faked the handoff and hit Will Dissly for the short touchdown to set the tone in Canton, Ohio.

Trey Lance finds Will Dissly for the Chargers TD 🔥pic.twitter.com/WqWlMvyjS4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 1, 2025

But that wasn't the only scorching highlight from the ex-San Francisco 49ers QB. Lance hit a nice lob to KeAndre Lambert-Smith on the dot. Eating up 28 yards in the process.

Trey Lance dropping it the bucket for KeAndre Lambert-Smith 🎯@ProFootballHOF Game on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/desvgOfDRA — NFL (@NFL) August 1, 2025

Lance is showing his desire to earn a final roster spot on the 2024 playoff team. And he sparked notable reactions online.

Chargers, Trey Lance spark ‘football is back' posts

Both the Chargers and Lance fired up the online posts across social media.

One fan reacted to a clip featuring a notable Harbaugh ritual: Pounding the pads of his QB. Which included a “football has never been more back” caption.

Harbaugh pounding Trey Lance's pads. Football has never been more back pic.twitter.com/6sgAhNS6ym — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 1, 2025

Another fan called Lance a “top five QB” after witnessing his first TD unfold. Former NFL QB turned analyst for The Athletic Chase Daniel liked what he saw too when he broke down the 23-yard connection.

“Looks right at middle safety to freeze him and then drops a present down the field. Great start so far for Lance,” Daniel shared.

Meanwhile, radio personality for 95.7 FM The Game Joe Shasky rooted for Lance. Shasky followed Lance's career early with the 49ers.

“How can ya not root for Trey Lance! Harbaugh’s best skill is truly believing in QBs who need the love & the confidence!” Shasky posted on his X account. “Trey may never ever live up to his draft status (probably won’t!), but I hope he gets his feet on ground somehow under Jim Harbaugh – rooting for redemption.”

Lance walked in ranked as the fifth worst draft bust of all-time. But he looked nothing like the flameout in the Bay Area to start the new NFL season.