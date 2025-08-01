This will be a day Ryan Pressly won't soon forget. Shortly after the Chicago Cubs acquired reliever Taylor Rogers in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pressly was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Pressly, who has 13 seasons in the big leagues and is a two-time All-Star, was expected to be the last piece of the bullpen puzzle when Chicago acquired him from Houston in January. However, he did not perform to the expectations, and by mid-May, Daniel Palencia passed him as the go-to option for ninth-inning situations.

The numbers throughout the season told a clear and concerning story. In 44 appearances out of the bullpen, Pressly posted a 4.35 ERA, a 2–3 record, and five saves over 41.1 innings pitched. His 15.4% strikeout rate was his lowest mark since 2014, while his 9.3% walk rate marked a personal worst since 2015. Advanced metrics throughout the year suggested that his results could continue declining, especially after rough outings following the All-Star break.

Ryan Pressly's designation for assignment came directly from the Cubs' recent trade with the Pirates, which brought Taylor Rogers and some cash considerations to Chicago in exchange for minor-league outfielder Ivan Brethowr. Because Pressly has accumulated over 11 years of Major League service, he cannot be sent to the minors without his consent. With approximately $4.5 million remaining on his contract for the rest of the season, the DFA is widely expected to end with his release, giving the Cubs more roster flexibility heading into the final stretch.

Meanwhile, in a separate roster adjustment, the Cubs also placed catcher Miguel Amaya on the 60-day injured list to open up a spot for newly acquired superutilityman Willi Castro, who arrived in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. With Pressly off the roster and Rogers added to the bullpen group, Chicago's 40-man roster currently stands at full capacity as the team prepares for the season's final stretch.