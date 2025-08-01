While Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer mulls over his best training camp performers, edge rusher Micah Parsons is still without his desired contract. And Michael Irvin decided to weigh in, calling for Jerry Jones to give Parsons a mind-blowing offer.

Irvin said the Cowboys should set Parsons apart from the crowd, according to a post on YouTube by the Rich Eisen Show.

“What I think they should do with Micah Parsons is make him that generational type player,” Irvin said. “Do the same thing with Micah Parsons as Kansas City Chiefs have done with Patrick Mahomes. If I’m Jerry, I’m stepping out right now and trying to give Micah Parons a 10-year $450 million deal. Forty-five (million) a year, and that’s over 10 years, so you could spread that out. Put a lot on the back end and help with the cap, and give him the money right now.”

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons looking for payday

Of course, it’s easy for Irvin to bloviate about this ridiculous contract offer. If Parsons goes out and underperforms, it’s no slack for Irvin’s wallet. But Jones has to write the checks.

It’s not so much the $45 million a year that stands out. Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt ($41 million) and the Browns’ Myles Garrett ($40 million) make in that neighborhood. But this type of contract would pay Parsons until he’s 36 years old.

To put that in perspective, Watt will turn 31 this season. And there are NFL observers who questioned whether the Steelers would give him long-term money at that age. They gave him big money, but only three years. Imagine the Cowboys still paying premium money to an aging pass rusher at the age of 36.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter claims the contract talks have stalled. But what percentage of NFL fans believe the deal won’t get done before the season starts? It’s theater. And Schefter is caught up in it, according to the Pat McAfee Show via yahoo.com.

“The two sides have gone backwards, not forwards,” Schefter said. “I don't think they're speaking very much these days, if at all. This negotiation, when it was a negotiation, has gone sideways. It's not a negotiation right now. There's really no conversation about getting a deal done.

“That could change next week. It could change shortly before the season. We've seen how long Dallas sometimes waits on some of these deals. See CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott last season.”

Personalities have clashed, Schefter said.

“It sounds like Dallas is upset with the fact it felt like it was getting closer to a deal, and that deal went sideways. And I think Micah Parsons feels like this deal should have been done,” Schefter added. “I don't think Micah's real happy with them.”