This makes it more likely that the Wizards trade Kyle Kuzma away before the deadline passes.

It's clear that the Washington Wizards, as presently constructed, are going nowhere fast. With a 9-38 record at present and the trade deadline only a week away, it's looking rather likely that the Wizards sell off some of their veteran pieces, including Kyle Kuzma, Tyus Jones, and Daniel Gafford, as all of them can help contending teams.

Nonetheless, the word on the street is that the Wizards are looking for an exorbitant return for Kuzma in any given trade. Their price, according to the rumor mill, is as expensive as two first-round picks, which may be too big of an ask. However, David Aldridge and Josh Robbins of The Athletic point out that that notion is “overblown” and that the Wizards are not asking for the world in any prospective Kuzma deal.

“League sources maintain Washington has been holding out for two first-round picks for Kuzma, though team sources indicate that is somewhat overblown. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle,” the article reads.

Kyle Kuzma may not have much of a trade market if the Wizards do indeed insist on two first-round picks in return. Kuzma has been racking up the stats, averaging 22.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 45/33/79 shooting splits in 47 games thus far this season, but he profiles as more of a third option on a team with serious contending aspirations.

When teams give up two or more first-round picks, they expect at least an All-Star-caliber player in return. Kuzma, as good of a player as he is, falls short of that distinction. Nonetheless, he is still a good trade target for teams looking to add some size and scoring punch on the wing, with the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, and even the Houston Rockets all plausible destinations for the 28-year old forward.

The Kings, in particular, could be a good trade match; they reportedly have been dangling Davion Mitchell, a former lottery pick the Wizards can take on as a reclamation project, and they have a few picks in their disposal as well to sweeten the deal. Harrison Barnes, despite playing better as of late, could be another piece that heads to D.C. in the event of a Kyle Kuzma trade.