The Sacramento Kings were mentioned as a potential landing destination for Kyle Kuzma ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Sacramento Kings are 22-14 and could make a move to further bolster their roster ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Adding veteran talent would help Sacramento emerge as a true contender in the talented Western Conference. Kings beat reporter James Ham recently told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that Sacramento may be a realistic landing destination for Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

The Kings were linked to Kuzma in previous seasons. Now that Sacramento is a realistic contender, trading for Kuzma makes more sense.

So how much would the 28-year-old help the Kings?

Kyle Kuzma's potential impact on Kings if trade comes to fruition

Kuzma is currently averaging 22.6 points per game on 46.3 percent field goal and 34.9 percent three-point shooting. The Wizards forward has also recorded 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Overall, Washington has just six wins during the 2023-24 campaign. Kuzma has performed well for the most part, though. One would imagine that the Wizards will want to capitalize on Kuzma's trade value amid their current rebuild. Trading him now may lead to a quality return in a deal.

The Kings are led by stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray have started at the forward positions, but acquiring Kyle Kuzma would provide even more depth at forward for Sacramento. Kuzma is capable of playing small forward and power forward, so his versatility is a bonus.

Sacramento will be a team worth keeping tabs on in Kyle Kuzma trade talks. Kuzma will receive trade interest from other teams, however.