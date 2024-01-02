Will the Wizards part ways with Kyle Kuzma soon?

The Washington Wizards have had a treacherous start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Wizards are 6-26 and sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. As a result, Washington is exploring options for a Kyle Kuzma trade, per ClutchPoints' NBA Insider Brett Siegel. The Indiana Pacers could be the team to win the sweepstakes.

Washington is open to the prospect of moving Kyle Kuzma before the NBA trade deadline

The Wizards are expected to make Kuzma available for multiple first-round picks, league sources told ClutchPoints. The 28-year forward is having a career year with Washington. He averages 23.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists through the first quarter of the season.

One team that is expected to make a run at Kuzma is the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana plays fourth-year forward Jalen Smith at their four spot. He contributes a solid 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. However, Indiana wants to bolster its firepower at the power forward position. Thus, a Kyle Kuzma trade makes sense.

Kuzma is not the only player on Washington's roster that is expected to be pursued. Veteran point guard Tyus Jones is expected to garner just as much if not more attention. Jones' $14 million contract is reportedly “very obtainable” to contending teams around the league.

While the returns on Kuzma and Jones could be promising, will it be enough to help the Wizards become competitive again? The last time Washington made the playoffs was the 2020-21 season. Moreover, trading Bradley Beal decreased the team's star power.

As the NBA trade deadline comes closer, the Wizards will be prepared to make moves that will improve the future of their team.