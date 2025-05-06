The NBA on NBC provided three generations of basketball fans with timeless memories. After NBC spent $2.5 billion to acquire the NBA rights, the league will be on NBC in October.

The league scored a hard-fought win to reclaim ownership of the iconic Roundball Rock theme. The new NBA on NBC will also show player introductions, which were a staple during its run in the 1990s.

Some of the greatest players in the game's history are confirmed to be part of the broadcast team. Among them include the hiring of NBA legend Reggie Miller as a lead analyst and fellow legend Carmelo Anthony, who is also taking on an analyst role.

From 1990 to 2002, the NBA on NBC became a cultural powerhouse. It helped galvanize basketball to extraordinary heights and produced some of the most iconic personalities and imagery.

The list of broadcasters included Bob Costas, Hannah Storm, Peter Vecesy, Bill Walton, Matt Guokas, and most obviously, Marv Albert, with his trademark “yes!” after every big shot. Along the way, the program captured indelible moments of basketball greatness that still resonate to this day.

There are too many to count, but here is at least ten.

The first five

1. The Last Shot: In the climax to arguably the most remarkable career in all sports, Michael Jordan executed a perfectly timed jumper to put the Chicago Bulls up 87-86 with 5.2 seconds left of Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals. Bob Costas said, “If that is the last shot of Michael Jordan, how miraculous is it?”

2. The Move: The Bulls trailed Magic Johnson's Lakers 1-0 in the 1991 NBA Finals. Then, the Bulls dominated Game 2. Michael Jordan did “the move,” switching the ball from right to left with his tongue out. Marv Albert exclaimed, “Oh, a spectacular move by Michael Jordan!”

3. Reggie vs. Spike: Reggie Miller absolutely scorched the New York Knicks with 25 fourth-quarter points in Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals, much to the ire of Knicks superfan Spike Lee.

4. Reggie scores 8 points in 9 seconds: The Indiana Pacers were trailing the Knicks in the remaining seconds of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Reggie Miller hit a three-pointer to bring the Pacers within three. In a split second, he stole the inbounds pass, returned to the three-point line, and hit it again to tie the game.

5. The Magic is Back: Three months after announcing he was HIV positive, Magic Johnson came back to play in the 1992 NBA All-Star Game in Orlando. He hit a three-pointer to end the game, score 25 points, and win MVP. It was famed announcer Dick Enberg with his beloved “Oh my!” that said it all.

The next five

6. Michael vs. Kobe: The stars were aligned at Madison Square Garden for the 1998 NBA All-Star Game. It marked the passing of the torch from Michael Jordan to an 18-year-old Kobe Bryant. Though Jordan won the MVP, Kobe let it be known that he was here to stay.

7. The Flu Game: Michael Jordan didn't let a stomach virus deter him from playing in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. He scored 38 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out five assists to take a 3-2 lead of the Utah Jazz. Albert famously said, “a courageous classic performance by the flu-ridden Michael Jordan.”

8. The Shrug: Michael Jordan could not be stopped in Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals. He obliterated the Portland Trail Blazers by scoring 35 points in the first half. Jordan looked at Albert, Guokas, and Magic and did his famous shrug.

9. The Bronco Chase: Television viewers got two for free. They saw Game 5 of the 1994 NBA Finals between the Houston Rockets and the New York Knicks. In addition, they watched O.J. Simpson lead police down a slow-speed chase in a white Ford Bronco facing murder charges.

10. Bryant to Shaq: The Los Angeles Lakers returned from 15 points down to win Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference Finals. Before they sent the Portland Trail Blazers packing, Kobe Bryant lobbed the ball to Shaquille O'Neal for an emphatic slam.