NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony found the next path of his destination to continue involving himself with the league. This time, it's going to be in the broadcasting area with NBC Sports.

Starting this fall, Anthony will join NBC Sports' NBA coverage for the 2025-26 season as a studio analyst, insider Marc Stein reported.

This marks the first year of NBC covering the NBA since the early 2000s, replacing TNT as one of the networks broadcasting games from the league.

Anthony is coming off a recent induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this April. He achieved a first-ballot selection, cementing his resume among the sport's greatest players.

How Carmelo Anthony played throughout NBA career

It's a big decision for Carmelo Anthony to make since retiring from the NBA in 2023. As a result, he'll be providing insightful analysis on the league he played in for 20 years.

After winning the national championship at Syracuse, Anthony entered the NBA as the third pick of the 2003 NBA Draft, going to the Denver Nuggets. It was there where he developed into one of the best scorers in the league, helping Denver reach the West Finals in 2009.

The Nuggets eventually traded him to the New York Knicks in 2011, where he cemented a significant chunk of his NBA legacy. He led New York to three playoff appearances, reaching the East Semis in 2013. Anthony wowed the home crowds of Madison Square Garden with his elite scoring ability, even reaching 60 points during the 2013-14 campaign.

Leaving New York in 2017, Anthony became a journeyman for the remainder of his career. He represented the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

While Anthony never won the NBA title or reached the NBA Finals, he retired from the NBA as one of the best scorers the league ever had. He also racked up 10 All-Star selections and won three Olympic Gold Medals while representing Team USA.