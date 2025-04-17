In what has become an annual rite of spring, the Atlanta Hawks once again find themselves navigating the tightrope of the NBA Play-In Tournament. This time, they are coming off a debilitating road loss to the Orlando Magic in their first Play-in game. Now, it’s a high-stakes elimination game against a familiar Eastern Conference rival: the battle-tested Miami Heat. With both teams hungry for a spot in the playoffs, fans can expect a clash brimming with urgency, star power, and postseason drama. Sure, many favor Miami’s experience and defensive tenacity. However, don’t count out the Hawks just yet. Here are four bold predictions that could reshape the narrative heading into this do-or-die matchup.

A Rollercoaster Regular Season Ends with a Gut Punch

The 2024-25 NBA regular season was a rollercoaster ride for the Hawks. Finishing with a 40-42 record, they secured the 8th seed in the East, but only barely. Their campaign was riddled with inconsistency. Yes, Trae Young remained the team’s engine, averaging 24.2 points and 11.6 assists per game. Dyson Daniels also emerged as a legitimate two-way threat.

However, the Hawks struggled to string together momentum. That inconsistency reared its head in the first Play-In matchup, a humbling 120-95 loss to the Orlando Magic. The defeat exposed Atlanta’s shaky defense and lack of composure under pressure, setting up a do-or-die rematch with the Miami Heat. Recall that they split the regular season series at 2-2. That said, with their backs against the wall, the Hawks have a chance to flip the script—and they just might do it in stunning fashion.

Here we will discuss the four Atlanta Hawks bold predictions for their 2025 NBA Play-in match vs. the Miami Heat.

1. Trae Young Will Outduel Tyler Herro in the Fourth Quarter

Let’s start with the headliners. Sure, Tyler Herro has become a bona fide star for the Heat. Still, don’t be surprised if Trae Young steals the spotlight in crunch time. Young has made a habit of silencing doubters in elimination games. Despite the loss to Orlando, Young still posted 28 points and six assists. At times, he looked ready to take over before the game spiraled out of control.

Against Miami, expect a laser-focused Trae to dissect the Heat’s defensive schemes. He should use his patented high pick-and-rolls and deep three-point range to force mismatches. More importantly, he thrives in chaos. If the game goes down to the wire, look for Young to rise above the Heat’s defensive pressure and deliver a signature moment that swings the game in Atlanta’s favor.

2. The Hawks’ Bench Will Be the X-Factor

In games like this, it’s often the unsung heroes who decide the outcome. Atlanta’s bench has quietly evolved into one of the more versatile second units in the East. With Georges Niang providing some poise and Caris LeVert bringing scoring punch, the Hawks have the firepower to outpace Miami’s reserves.

Miami’s depth has been inconsistent this season, particularly with injuries to key role players like Dru Smith and Nikola Jovic. If Atlanta’s second unit can build or sustain leads during Herro's rest minutes, they can tilt the game’s balance. Bold as it sounds, the bench could outscore Miami’s reserves by double digits. That could give them the breathing room needed to weather Miami’s inevitable late-game push.

3. Dyson Daniels Will Shine on Both Ends

Dyson Daniels’ breakout campaign was one of the lone bright spots in Atlanta’s season. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and a league-leading 3.0 steals per game. As such, Daniels emerged as a do-it-all wingman capable of defending multiple positions while contributing across the box score. In this Play-In showdown, expect Daniels to embrace the spotlight.

With Miami likely to key in on Young and Onyeka Okongwu, Daniels could find himself in ideal scoring positions. His size and agility will also be crucial on defense. This is especially true when switching onto Herro or closing out on shooters like Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson.

4. The Hawks Will Advance to the Playoffs

Let’s face it: not many expect Atlanta to win. The Heat have built a reputation as one of the most mentally tough and battle-ready teams at this point. This is especially true after their strong Play-in win over the Chicago Bulls. However, there’s something dangerous about a team with nothing to lose. The Hawks were embarrassed in their first Play-In game, and now face the narrative of underachievers—again. That kind of public doubt has historically been fuel for this group.

Coach Quin Snyder will make key adjustments. He will possibly stagger Young and Daniels' minutes more effectively. They might also switch defensive coverages to limit Miami’s off-ball movement. Add in a red-hot night from beyond the arc, and the Hawks could really defeat the Heat.

Final Thoughts

The final prediction? Atlanta survives. They’ll ride a fourth-quarter explosion from Trae, a gritty bench effort, and a breakout night from Daniels to snatch the 8-seed and head into the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

It’s easy to dismiss the Hawks after their blowout loss to the Magic. However, playoff basketball has a way of rewriting expectations—and Atlanta still has the talent, experience, and urgency to turn the tables. If even two of these bold predictions come to fruition, the Heat could find themselves watching the playoffs from home while the Hawks live to fight another day.