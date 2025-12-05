The Atlanta Hawks will be facing the Denver Nuggets at home, and there's a chance they get their two frontcourt starters back in the game. Jalen Johnson missed the last game against the Los Angeles Clippers with right calf tightness, and Kristaps Porzingis has missed the past four games with an illness.

The Hawks have already been without Trae Young for the entire month of November, so any more injuries to their top players are not ideal. They'll also be going toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the Western Conference, and they will need all hands on deck if they want a chance at winning.

Jalen Johnson, Kristaps Porzingis' injury status vs. Nuggets

Johnson and Porzingis are both listed as questionable against the Nuggets, which means they could suit up for the big matchup. For Johnson, he was injured late in their game against the Detroit Pistons, but he didn't come up on the injury report until an hour before the Clippers game. It's also fair to note that between two days, Johnson had played a total of 83 minutes, so it was probably good for him to get some rest.

As for Porzingis, he has been listed out with an illness for the past week, but he was recently seen at shootaround a couple of days ago. That could mean that whatever he has isn't contagious, and it may be more about him managing the sickness that he had last season with the Boston Celtics called POTS.

The Hawks have not given any details on Porzingis, and head coach Quin Snyder noted that he was progressing well. There was already a good chance that Porzingis would not play a ton of games this season, and he hasn't played any back-to-backs this season.

The Hawks updated his status on the injury report to return to competition reconditioning, which means he could be making a return real soon.