The Atlanta Hawks are on a seven-game losing streak, and they don't want to go into the New Year with eight in a row. In order for that to happen, they have to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves on New Year's Eve, and they'll have a few players back from injury to help.

After missing the last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with an illness, Jalen Johnson is off the injury report for the Hawks. He's been one of the most consistent players on the team this season, and for the month of December, he's averaging a triple-double. He will be key in the Hawks trying to search for their first win in about two weeks.

Another key player who will be returning for the Hawks is Kristaps Porzingis, who hasn't played since the beginning of the month. Porzingis was shut down for two weeks as he dealt with an illness, as some suspect it was the POTS illness that he had last year with the Boston Celtics.

When Porzingis has played this season, he's been huge, and in his last game, he scored 25 points in 20 minutes. After that game, Porzingis was asked if he was dealing with the same illness from last season.

“I wouldn’t say it was the same thing,” Porzingis said. “I just wasn’t feeling too good. Not being healthy, but I wouldn’t say it was the same stuff from last season, so that’s good. I think I put that behind me, even this summer playing for the national team, but just catching anything, it’s frustrating. I wanna be healthy, and I will be healthy.”

Getting Porzings back is big for the Hawks and their frontcourt, as Onyeka Okongwu has had to do much of the heavy lifting at center. With Porzingis, they have more size at the position and more shooting.

The Hawks still may not be at full strength against the Timberwolves, as Trae Young is listed as questionable with a right quad contusion.