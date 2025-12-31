With the discussion around Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and his trade value, there seems to be a ton of discourse around the guardrails that make him a player who could be difficult to deal to another team. While the talks around the Hawks trading Young will continue ahead of February's trade deadline, there is more insight given about what could stop teams from going after him.

In the latest column from Sam Amick of The Athletic, he talks about the teams needing to make a trade before the deadline, listing Atlanta as one of them. He would touch on Young's situation, saying that the team is “more open to discussing deals for him than ever.”

The franchise has been concerned with Young's negative impact on the team, with Atlanta playing better without him; the star's market is “minimal.” Amick would even quote a rival scout who mentioned Young being an “extremely difficult player to win at the highest level with,” which could be how other teams view the 27-year-old.

“League sources say the Hawks, who saw so many promising signs during that Young-less stretch, are more open to discussing deals for him than ever,” Amick wrote. “Yet in the absence of clarity regarding legitimate suitors, and with league sources indicating that Young’s market is widely considered minimal, it remains entirely possible that the Hawks will have to handle his situation in the summertime.”

“A quick reminder for context: The Hawks’ choice not to give Young an extension opened the door for all of this chatter, as he can opt out and skip town for nothing as a free agent this summer (his player option is worth $48.9 million).”

Why is there ‘trepidation' around Hawks' Trae Young?

With the Hawks in trade speculations with the Dallas Mavericks for Anthony Davis, people are wondering if Young would be included in a potential trade. However, ClutchPoint's NBA insider Brett Siegel would mention that Dallas going after Young wouldn't make sense due to them having other plans, like targeting the 2026 NBA Draft.

It doesn't help that Young is “looking for a new contract,” which gives “trepidation” to teams.

It remains to be seen what happens with the Hawks and if they end up trading Young by the Feb. 5 trade deadline. Currently, Atlanta has a 15-19 record, which puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference ahead of Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.