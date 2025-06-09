The Atlanta Hawks have a roster hovering between playoff contention and full-scale rebuild. As such, the 2025 NBA Draft presents an opportunity to solidify their direction. Holding the No. 13 pick, Atlanta has a chance to add a young, impactful talent. Whoever that turns out to be can either complement star guard Trae Young or help usher in a new era if the franchise ultimately chooses to pivot. The stakes are high, of course. With the right choice, the Hawks can take a major step forward.

Another Year of Uncertainty

The Hawks finished the 2024-25 season 40-42, once again stuck in the middle. They were too good to tank but not good enough to contend. Trae Young trade rumors, which began back in 2023, still linger as questions persist about his long-term fit as the franchise centerpiece. Meanwhile, Atlanta’s direction remains unclear. Youthful talents like Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher offer promise. However, deadline moves to acquire veterans and cap flexibility hint at a short-term approach. As the 2025 offseason begins, the Hawks must decide: build around Young or pivot to a full youth movement. Either way, the No. 13 pick will play a pivotal role.

Here we will discuss the perfect outcome for the Atlanta Hawks as they choose a rookie with the No. 13 pick in 2025 NBA Draft.

The Ideal Target

Few prospects fit Atlanta’s needs at No. 13 better than Michigan State’s Jase Richardson. The 6’4 combo guard blends skill, versatility, and two-way upside that align perfectly with the Hawks' roster.

After a strong freshman year (12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 threes per game), Richardson surprised scouts by declaring early. Still, his polished all-around game justifies the move. He’s comfortable playing both on and off the ball, showing poise, IQ, and adaptability well beyond his years. In today’s NBA, Richardson’s ability to both run an offense in spurts and complement primary scorers like Young makes him highly valuable. That's whether as a partner or potential replacement if the franchise pivots.

A Seamless Fit

Richardson fits Atlanta’s plans no matter the direction. If they stick with Young, Richardson offers a low-usage, unselfish guard who spaces the floor and steadies the backcourt. If the Hawks lean into youth, he pairs perfectly with Daniels to form a switchable, defense-first perimeter duo. They can certainly disrupt opposing offenses.

Richardson's ability to contribute without dominating the ball allows him to slot seamlessly into any lineup. He can start or come off the bench. Atlanta needs glue guys who raise the floor — and Richardson does just that.

What Scouts Are Saying

Richardson isn’t flawless, though. Some scouts question his burst and whether he can consistently beat defenders or lead an NBA offense full-time. His playmaking instincts and first-step explosiveness remain areas for growth.

Yet, Atlanta minimizes those concerns. With established creators like Young, Johnson, and Daniels around him, Richardson can thrive. He can become a secondary playmaker and off-ball defender. The Hawks don’t need him to be a lead guard right away — or ever. This would allow him to focus on his strengths while developing his weaknesses at his own pace.

A Strategic Draft Philosophy

Drafting Richardson would reflect a smart, flexible approach. The Hawks need players who fit both a short-term push and a long-term rebuild. For sure, Richardson offers both. His versatility allows the front office to keep its options open, matching the “dual-track” approach many modern teams use to remain competitive while developing young talent.

Whether Atlanta competes now or transitions later, Richardson provides value across both timelines.

Can't Afford to Miss at No. 13

This draft pick is crucial. After years stuck in the NBA’s middle class, Atlanta needs clarity and impact. Richardson offers both: a versatile guard who stabilizes the roster today and grows into a larger role tomorrow.

In a loaded Eastern Conference, another year of mediocrity is dangerous. Smart drafting can finally push the Hawks out of that cycle. Richardson’s high floor, defensive mindset, and growth potential make him a safe yet meaningful swing at No. 13.

The Perfect Puzzle Piece

As the 2025 NBA Draft approaches, Atlanta's front office faces a pivotal decision. The Hawks have been drifting in a state of flux, but adding Jase Richardson could finally give them a player capable of bridging their present and future.

Richardson may not project as a future All-NBA centerpiece, but that’s not what Atlanta needs right now. They need stability, versatility, and players who enhance multiple lineup configurations. They need individuals who fit alongside both their current core and any future reimagining of the roster. They need, quite simply, the right puzzle piece.

At No. 13, Jase Richardson might be exactly that.