The Michigan State Spartans were one of the best teams in the Big Ten this season, but their run came to an end in the NCAA Tournament as they fell to Auburn in the Elite Eight. Head coach Tom Izzo has seen plenty of players go on to the NBA, including former NCAA champion Jason Richardson. Izzo had the pleasure of coaching Jason Richardson’s son as well, Jase Richardson, who made clear his intentions of declaring for the NBA Draft, as per Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

While it was not initially clear if Jase Richardson was going to leave Michigan State early for the NBA Draft, that decision was made official on Tuesday. His father Jason Richardson, who won a national championship at Michigan State in 2000, played two seasons for the Spartans before declaring for the NBA Draft.

Jason was a lottery pick being selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. Jase is also projected to be a possible lottery pick in the upcoming draft. Jase is projected as ESPN’s 13th best overall prospect, as per Givony.

“After evaluating everything with my family, this was the best decision for me,” Jase said to ESPN. “Even though we didn’t go as far as I had hoped in the NCAA Tournament, this is exactly how I wanted my freshman year to go. Winning the Big Ten championship and making the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019.”

During his freshman season, Jase was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team as well as the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. He appeared in 36 for Michigan State, including 15 starts, at a little over 25 minutes per game.

Jase averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists with splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 41.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He was second on the team in scoring behind only senior guard Jaden Akins’ 12.8 points.

With Jase’s departure, Michigan State could replace him with yet another Richardson. Jaxon Richardson, Jase’s younger brother, has the Spartans as one of his top college choices, as per Pallavi Patnaik of College Sports Network.