Malik Willis isn't the only past Tennessee Titans representation landing with the Miami Dolphins. Fresh off signing Willis to his $67.5 million deal with Miami, the franchise added ex-defensive back Darrell Baker.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed the contract details of this Wednesday move.

Former Titans CB Darrell Baker is signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins, per agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of @UniSportsMgmt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2026

The Panamanian talent Baker never crossed paths with Willis in Nashville. Baker played 2024 and 2025 for the Titans, whereas Willis played 2022 and 2023 with the AFC South franchise.

Baker brings depth, length and experience for a revamped Miami defense. Especially with former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley now in place down at South Beach.

Dolphins adding steady starter via Titans

Baker brings 25 starts across his four seasons in the league. He started out with the Indianapolis Colts during the time Willis played for the rival Titans.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder broke up seven passes twice in three seasons (2023 in Indianapolis and 2025 with Tennessee). He's also coming to the AFC East franchise fresh off posting career numbers: 55 total tackles, 39 solo stops and 10 starts.

Hafley, however, must improve Baker's perimeter play moving forward. Pro Football Focus called him “beatable” on that side of the ball.

“Baker was successfully identified as a cornerback to target in his first career start, back in Week 1, 2023. He remains a beatable opponent today. His 54.8 PFF defense grade ranked 62nd among 71 NFL cornerbacks with at least 600 defensive snaps,” PFF's Nic Bodiford wrote in evaluating Baker's 2025 season.

Baker does bring value as a press man coverage defender thanks to his long arms and disruptive nature.

Since having to step up into a CB1 role recently, #Titans corner Darrell Baker Jr. has been one of, if not the most underrated player on Tennessee's roster – long, physical, aggressive press man corner

– disruptive at the catch point

– stopping power in his hands at the LOS pic.twitter.com/THgKt6Xbir — Drew Beatty (@IronCityFilm) December 10, 2025

Baker comes over as the second Wednesday addition to the Dolphins. Miami also added pass rusher Joshua Uche, who once grabbed 11.5 sacks for the New England Patriots in 2022.