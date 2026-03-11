The Minnesota Vikings have some major questions to answer as the 2026 offseason continues, including what to do about the quarterback position. Last year, Minnesota saw JJ McCarthy struggle mightily in his first year under center at the NFL level, leading some to wonder if they might try to make a splash in free agency at the position.

Recently, the Arizona Cardinals made headlines by releasing veteran quarterback Kyler Murray, and immediately, fans began floating the Vikings as a potential landing spot. Now, more fuel has been added to that fire due to recent reporting from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“With Murray now free, the Minnesota Vikings are considered the overwhelming favorite to sign him,” reported Schefter, per NFL on ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. “One source said it would be a big upset if Kyler Murray did not wind up with the Minnesota Vikings. Now that he's free, he's able to do that deal. We'll see how it works out.”

Murray had an up and down career in Arizona after being drafted there with the number one overall pick several years ago, but when he has it going, he remains a viable dual-threat quarterback who would provide experience and dynamic playmaking to a Vikings team that was lacking in both of those departments last year.

2025 marked McCarthy's first year as a starter in the NFL after his rookie year was over before it had a chance to begin due to injury, and the former Michigan quarterback didn't do much to distinguish himself at the professional level, ranking near the bottom of several major quarterback categories, including touchdowns and interceptions.

If Murray were brought in, it would be interesting to see whether head coach Kevin O'Connell would make him the starter by default or if a quarterback competition with McCarthy would ensue.