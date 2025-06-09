The Atlanta Hawks have been in search of a new president of basketball operations, but it seems like they have gone the route of hiring two key pieces to their organization, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“The Atlanta Hawks and new General Manager Onsi Saleh are finalizing deals to hire New Orleans Pelicans GM Bryson Graham as the team's Senior VP of Basketball Operations and Philadelphia 76ers executive Peter Dinwiddie as Senior VP of Strategy and Analytics, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Both Graham and Dinwiddie have had prominent roles with their former teams, and now they'll be with the Hawks to help Saleh.

“Two significant front-office hires for the Hawks and Saleh,” Charania continued. “Graham started as an intern in New Orleans, rose to the GM role, and leaves after 15 years with the Pelicans. Dinwiddie has worked in the 76ers front office since 2020 after 14 seasons with the Indiana Pacers.”

As of now, it seems as if Saleh will be the guy at the top for the Hawks, and both Graham and Dinwiddie will report to him.

Hawks make two new hires in the front office

After the Hawks fired Landry Fields at the end of the season, they went into a search for a president of basketball operations and promoted Saleh as the new general manager. They have done interviews with a list of executives and were even interested in some agents, but Graham and Dinwiddie's names never came up in rumors.

Graham has had success in his role with the Pelicans, as he's helped find players such as Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones. He was also key in the Pelicans drafting Dyson Daniels, who thrived with the Hawks this past season and won the Most Improved Award. For Dinwiddie, he has been a part of some key transactions during his time with the 76ers and Pacers, and he'll bring over his expertise to the Hawks.

The Hawks are looking to make that next jump as they've missed the playoffs for the past two seasons. This past season, the growth of their young players was good to see, as Daniels and rookie Zaccharie Risacher were a big part of what the team was able to accomplish. With Jalen Johnson set to come back healthy next season, and Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu in the fold, the present and future look bright for the Hawks.