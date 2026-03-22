ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks just had their 11-game winning streak snapped the night before against the Houston Rockets in a way they probably didn't want to. The good news was that they had a chance to get the best taste out of their mouths the next night against the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, they had to do it without Jalen Johnson, who was ruled out hours before the game with left shoulder inflammation.

For the first half of the game, the Hawks looked like they were missing their best player; meanwhile, the Warriors were missing two of their best players and made it interesting. It was the second half where things turned around, and the Hawks went on a huge run to start the third quarter that ultimately helped them win the game in the end, defeating the Warriors 126-110.

Though they were without Johnson, the Hawks got major contributions from several players, and it's something that has helped the team become successful this season.

“I think we’re a team no matter who’s on the floor, and different guys are going to do different things every night,” Quin Snyder said. “I think our group right now isn’t concerned about who’s actually getting credit for a basket. They’re concerned about us scoring, and when that happens, your team is better. We want the whole to be greater than the sum of the parts, and when we’re missing someone like Jalen, who’s obviously important to our team, other guys have to pick it up, and it’ll be his turn when he’s back.”

Dyson Daniels did it all for the Hawks in this one, finishing the game with 28 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

“I do a little bit of everything and I try to push the pace,” Daniels said. “Defense is where I’ve found my spot in this league, so that’s always going to be my number one, and then being able to push the pace, try and get feet in the paint, find my teammates, and was able to knock down a few shots tonight.”

Mouhamed Gueye started in place of Johnson, and just like most of the time this season, when his number is called to take on a bigger role, he delivers. He couldn't miss, as he shot 6-of-6 from the field and finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

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“Every night is kind of the same for me,” Gueye said. “I’m trying to come in and do my job. Tonight I was wide open with the threes, and I made them, so hopefully, I’m wide open next time too.”

The third quarter is what shifted the tide for the Hawks, and a 25-5 run led them to a 24-point lead. CJ McCollum led the way in the bucket-getting category and had 13 points in that quarter alone.

“The whole team took their level up defensively and got some stops, and were able to get out and get some easier, better looks,” Snyder said. “Obviously, CJ’s shot-making during that stretch was really big too.”

The Hawks pretty much cruised in the fourth quarter as the Warriors didn't have enough juice to make a run in the fourth. With the win, the Hawks are still in the driver's seat, and with Miami and Orlando losing, they are still seated at No. 6 in the Eastern Conference standings.

“This was one of the ones we needed and the crucial time for us,” Daniels said. “We need wins, so I’m glad we got this one.”