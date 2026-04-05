The Atlanta Hawks are the NBA's hottest team, winning 18 of their last 20 games. Breakout forward Jalen Johnson remains at the center of the new-look squad's second-half resurgence.

Johnson was named the Eastern Conference's Player Of The Month in March, averaging 22.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists on .489/.392/.807 shooting splits across 13 appearances. Quin Snyder spoke about Johnson's dramatic improvement as the fifth-seeded Hawks' offensive engine.

“I'm excited for Jalen that he received public recognition for the job that he's done. That's been the case within our group, guys recognizing what he means to the team,” Snyder said. “I think the consistency [has stood out], and really embracing some of the things that help us win. His vision and his ability to pass the ball, our team thrives on that. One of the things he's really been conscious of, and the fact that it matters to him, he's gonna keep getting better at it, is playing without the ball. Running, getting open, the simple things that help our team and his teammates that aren't always the easiest, particularly when people are focused on you. Getting more comfortable with teams assigning a matchup to you, focusing on you, and scouting you is the maturity he's shown. Being aware of that and adjusting to that game to game, quarter to quarter. That's a step.”

Johnson's offensive improvement has placed him in the All-NBA conversation this season.

Jalen Johnson leading new-look Hawks into Eastern Conference playoffs

The first-time All-Star has averaged 22.8 points and 8.0 assists on .493/.351/.784 shooting splits across 69 appearances. Johnson, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are the NBA's only players averaging over 22 points and eight assists on 45 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent from three or better.

While Johnson's on-ball creation has drawn rave reviews, Snyder said his improvement as a catch-and-shoot threat has caught his eye. Johnson has shot 40.0 percent on 3.0 catch-and-shoot three-point attempts per game this season.

“I've told him I love that he's taking his catch-and-shoot three. Because I think that shot for him sets up a lot of other things in his game,” Snyder said. “It's something that he's worked really hard on. Because when you can get to the rim, and you have confidence in other aspects of your game, working on something that you know you need to get better at, and you know you need to do it, I think that's been a big thing for him. Just with the balance that he creates with his offensive game.”

Johnson will make $30 million annually over the next four seasons, placing his contract among the NBA's best long-term value deals.

Atlanta holds a 1.5-game lead on the Toronto Raptors for the East's fifth seed with four games remaining. If the season ended today, the Hawks would face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.