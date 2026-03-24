Nickeil Alexander-Walker continued his breakout stretch Monday as the Atlanta Hawks took a commanding 71-46 halftime lead vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. The 27-year-old guard spearheaded the offense for the Hawks with 22 first-half points, shooting 7-for-10 from the field before the break. The highlight captured his emphatic one-handed poster dunk and the stunned reaction that followed, reinforcing his growing impact during Atlanta’s late-season surge. The Hawks have now gone 13-2 over their last 15 games this season.

“Nickeil Alexander-Walker's reaction to his EMPHATIC poster dunk”

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's reaction to his EMPHATIC poster dunk 😂 https://t.co/RtalfOafIj pic.twitter.com/pKBaY8wcJs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 24, 2026

The clip shows Alexander-Walker under the basket moments after the finish, looking upward in visible disbelief following the violent slam over a defender. The reaction is not just a highlight—it’s a real-time emotional response that underscores the impact of the play and aligns directly with the “even he was shook” framing of the moment.

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The sequence occurred during a dominant home performance by Atlanta, with the team leading Memphis by nearly 30 points. While the dunk stands out visually, the broader context carries weight. Alexander-Walker has emerged as a key contributor, averaging over 20+ points per game since signing with the team in the NBA offseason while taking on increased offensive responsibility, including a 40-point outing earlier this month in a win over the Orlando Magic.

This highlight functions as both a viral moment and a continuation of that upward trajectory. It reflects confidence, usage growth, and momentum as Atlanta sits sixth in the Eastern Conference with 39 wins, tied with the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers while pushing to climb into the fifth spot and trying to make it 40 wins tonight.

Alexander-Walker continued to build on that momentum into the second half, reaching 26 points with 7:19 remaining in the third quarter as Atlanta extended its lead to 84-61 over Memphis.