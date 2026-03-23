The Atlanta Hawks are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Jalen Johnson is among the players listed on the injury report for the game, so is he playing tonight?

Johnson is dealing with a shoulder concern. The Hawks are hoping to have him on the floor against the Grizzlies. Johnson has been one of the Hawks' most important players this season.

Here's everything we know about Johnson's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Grizzlies.

Jalen Johnson's injury status vs. Grizzlies

According to the NBA injury report, Johnson is listed as questionable to play on Monday night.

Atlanta is looking to clinch a playoff spot as opposed to a play-in position. The Hawks have played well in recent weeks and are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 39-32 record.

As for the Grizzlies, Memphis is 21-50 and in 14th place in the Western Conference.

The Hawks are in a quality position to earn a victory on Monday, but they would still love to have Johnson on the floor. When it comes to the question of if Jalen Johnson is playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is maybe.

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Hawks injury report

The Hawks have four players listed on the injury report.

Jalen Johnson (left shoulder inflammation): Questionable

RayJ Dennis (G league two-way): Questionable

Keshon Gilbert (G League two-way): Questionable

Așa Newell (G League on assignment): Questionable

Grizzlies injury report

The Grizzlies have 10 players listed on the injury report.