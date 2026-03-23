The Atlanta Hawks are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Jalen Johnson is among the players listed on the injury report for the game, so is he playing tonight?
Johnson is dealing with a shoulder concern. The Hawks are hoping to have him on the floor against the Grizzlies. Johnson has been one of the Hawks' most important players this season.
Here's everything we know about Johnson's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Grizzlies.
Jalen Johnson's injury status vs. Grizzlies
According to the NBA injury report, Johnson is listed as questionable to play on Monday night.
Atlanta is looking to clinch a playoff spot as opposed to a play-in position. The Hawks have played well in recent weeks and are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 39-32 record.
As for the Grizzlies, Memphis is 21-50 and in 14th place in the Western Conference.
The Hawks are in a quality position to earn a victory on Monday, but they would still love to have Johnson on the floor. When it comes to the question of if Jalen Johnson is playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the answer is maybe.
Hawks injury report
The Hawks have four players listed on the injury report.
- Jalen Johnson (left shoulder inflammation): Questionable
- RayJ Dennis (G league two-way): Questionable
- Keshon Gilbert (G League two-way): Questionable
- Așa Newell (G League on assignment): Questionable
Grizzlies injury report
The Grizzlies have 10 players listed on the injury report.
- Taj Gibson (right foot soreness): Questionable
- Cam Spencer (low back soreness): Doubtful
- Santi Aldama (right knee surgery recovery): Out
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right 5th finger surgery recovery): Out
- Brandon Clarke (right calf strain): Out
- Cedric Coward (personal reasons): Out
- Zach Edey (left ankle surgery recovery): Out
- Jahmai Mashack (left ankle sprain): Out
- Ja Morant (left elbow UCL sprain): Out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. (right great toe surgery recovery): Out