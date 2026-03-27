Ronald Nored had an emotional goodbye with his Atlanta Hawks colleagues before preparing for the next chapter of his coaching career.

Nored has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2018, having been with the Hawks since 2023. He was going through his third campaign with the franchise before earning the big opportunity to become the next head coach of the Butler Bulldogs in college basketball.

Accepting the job, this marks the end of his time with Atlanta at the NBA level. This didn't mean he immediately left the organization as he made sure to thank his colleagues for making his experience an incredible one.

“Y'all know, I've kind of been in and out in the last couple of days, some of you guys have asked, going through a little process, interviewing for a new job. Sometimes, unfortunately, it doesn't go your way, but this one's gone my way, man. I'm going to Butler,” Nored said on March 25 prior to Atlanta's game against Detroit.

“It's going to be a pretty quick transition. So, like, I won't be at the game tonight, but Atlanta, man, it's been a good experience for me, for real.”

What's next for Hawks after Ronald Nored departure

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Ronald Nored will be grateful for the time the Hawks gave him to grow as a coach. He will look to take all the lessons he learned and bring them over to Butler.

Nored has a strong connection with the Butler men's basketball program. He represented them as a player from 2008 to 2012, getting to be part of the two squads that reached the national championship game in 2010 and 2011 under head coach Brad Stevens.

Atlanta has a 41-32 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers while trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.

Rolling with three consecutive wins, the Hawks will look forward to their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Boston Celtics on March 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET.