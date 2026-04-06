Updated Apr 6, 2026 at 1:24 AM ET

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry made his much-awaited return from a knee injury on Sunday, but it was Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun who had a heroic moment.

Sengun sank the game-winning bucket with 11.1 seconds left to lift the Rockets past the Warriors, 117-116, at Chase Center and notch their sixth straight victory.

Golden State still had the chance to steal the win, but Curry's three-pointer missed as time expired.

Fans on X were thrilled after being treated to a nail-biting affair.

“Can’t believe we actually ran a good offensive play in crunch time,” said @theplay1124.

“Good win. Six in a row. Typically, we’ve been losing those clutch-type games. Good to see us win those types of games,” added @ChicagoSeanG23.

“Got Curry crying in that car tonight. That’s how you show up to hoop boys, LFG,” posted @XizynaHunzuna.

“KD (Kevin Durant) is top 10 in the league right now,” wrote @theblockspot.

“Man, who thought Curry was gonna hit that three?” asked @patentjt.

The Rockets improved to 49-29, while the Warriors fell to 36-42.

Sengun finished with 24 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, while Durant had a game-high 31 points on top of eight rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks.

Houston almost blew a 15-point lead, as Curry, who came off the bench, went into god-mode in the closing minutes. Golden State grabbed the lead, 116-115, with less than 20 seconds left after Gary Payton II's layup.

Luckily for the Rockets, Sengun had a gutsy response.

Jabari Smith Jr., who got into a scuffle with Draymond Green, also had a solid outing with 23 points and nine rebounds.