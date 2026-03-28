The Atlanta Hawks are playing some of their best basketball at the right time, and it's because they're getting contributions from several players on the team. Not only are the players elevating their game, but they've been efficient at doing so. For Nickeil Alexander-Walker, he's having one of the most efficient months by any player in March, and the stats show when looking at his true shooting percentage.

Alexander-Walker is averaging 22.8 points per game this month, while shooting 54.4% from the field and 47.9% from the three-point line. He's had several large scoring outputs on offense while defending some of the better players on the other end of the court.

Head coach Quin Snyder was asked if Alexander-Walker has been doing anything different in the month of March, and he notes it's all about him staying aggressive.

“The thing we’ve tried to press upon him from the outset is that we need his aggressiveness,” Snyder said to reporters. “For him to understand that that’s not tied to whether or not the shot goes in, and then if you aren’t finding efficiency in some of those situations, let’s look at them and let’s work on it. He’s got such a tremendous work ethic that it makes sense, and it’s logical that he’s gonna improve as the season goes on. I think the game is slowing down for him a little bit.”

His teammates see the work that he's been putting in this season as well. CJ McCollum, who got here in the middle of the season, knows that Alexander-Walker takes his work ethic seriously, and it's what he does outside of gameday.

“He works extremely hard on his craft,” McCollum said. “On nights that I go back, he’s there with his son, getting his work in, taking care of his body, getting shots up. I’m just there when he needs help. Any questions he has about the game or anything, I can kind of help him tighten up, whether that’s overworking. He works so hard, sometimes I’m like, ‘Yo you gotta put a timer on that clock. You can’t get that hour workout in when you’re playing 36 and guarding the other player.”

Alexander-Walker knew coming into the season that he would be asked for a lot from the Hawks, and he's continuously gotten better as the season has progressed. The Hawks are going to need that trend to go into April as they try to stay in the top six of the Eastern Conference.