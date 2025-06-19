INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers have taken centerstage at the 2025 NBA Finals. With Game 6 on Thursday night, the Thunder are just one win away from winning the franchise's first ever NBA Championship. Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels was on hand to watch both teams go at it.

Selected by the NBA to be a Finals Correspondent, the Hawks guard had a chance to experience the NBA Finals in person.

Dyson Daniels' speaks on Thunder-Pacers NBA Finals

Every year, the NBA elects to bring on some young players to act as media correspondents for the NBA Finals, and this year was no different. Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels was selected to be a Finals Correspondent, joining Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain, Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis.

Media availability ahead of Game 3 of the Finals and the game itself featured Daniels as the media correspondent. It was there that Daniels took turns asking players questions while also getting to experience the game itself.

Dyson Daniels spoke with ClutchPoints about being a correspondent for the NBA Finals and how he got the new gig.

“It's cool, being a correspondent,” Daniels told ClutchPoints exclusively during the NBA Finals. “I'd like to be on the other side of the thing, being a player here, but just to be here experiencing it, obviously on the media side of things, it's crazy how many people are here. I'm sure the atmosphere is going to be crazy. A Finals game in Indiana, something they haven't had in a while, so I'm looking forward to experiencing it. I want to be on the other side one day, so hopefully we get there.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder are just one win away from securing the franchise's first NBA Championship, which would put a bow on an absolutely fantastic season with 68 wins and the league's MVP.

Dyson Daniels isn't surprised by the Thunder getting this far.

“They were kind of my pick from the start,” the Hawks guard said. “I felt like the Thunder were so good on the defensive end, the way they play together. They've got four or five really good point-of-attack defenders, and then they got Chet [Holmgren] and [Isaiah] Hartenstein at the back protecting the rim. I feel like their team is really balanced. They play really well together. They've been the best team all year. Indiana, obviously that crazy comeback in Game 1, the Thunder got them Game 2, so it's exciting. It's an exciting series. I think these two young teams going at it, flying up and down the floor, both have really good coaches and run their plays really well. It's cool to see. I'm enjoying just being a fan of the game for a little bit.”

On the other end, the Indiana Pacers are dealing with the calf injury to star Tyrese Haliburton, but remain just two wins away from an NBA Championship with a do-or-die Game 6 back at home on Thursday night.

“The Pacers have been great,” Daniels added. “I feel like they're a really well-coached team. They obviously fly up and down the floor a lot, pick up full court. They're really one of the only teams in the NBA that pick up 94 feet in every single possession. I like how they play. They've earned their spot. They play super hard. Credit to them for making it this far.”

Article Continues Below

All in all, Dyson Daniels did a good job in his new role. There clipers circulating on the NBA's social media pages Daniels interviewing Pascal Siakam in addition to the rest of his media correspondent responsibilities in the NBA Finals.

2018-19 #KiaMIP 🤝 2024-25 #KiaMIP Pascal Siakam talks to Dyson Daniels about the journey of a "Most Improved" type of season! pic.twitter.com/8aG85DBaQ4 — NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

"Oh I think I'm #1 [best dressed]." – JDub Dyson Daniels gets the inside scoop on OKC players' fashion game 👀 pic.twitter.com/sk54LlApkY — NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

"I'm just trying to be like you…" – T. J. McConnell (5 steals tonight) to the NBA's steals leader this season, Dyson Daniels 😆 pic.twitter.com/xUrJzpQbwU — NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

"It was just more of a mindset thing… me and my dad would [practice] 6am, 7am before school…" Dyson Daniels gives Reggie Miller's son some advice ✍️🗒️ pic.twitter.com/QxGUHDMG0d — NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Atlanta Hawks guard also admitted that his favorite NBA Finals memory comes down to two series: the Cleveland Cavaliers-Golden State Warriors Finals in 2016 or the Dallas Mavericks-Miami Heat Finals in 2011.

“My favorite NBA Finals memory? It's got to be the 3-1 comeback in Cleveland and Golden State. That was pretty crazy. It's either that or Dirk's famous Dallas run that he had. Dirk in 2011. He kind of overcame all the doubters and stuff. Those two are probably the craziest ones I've seen. Any Finals run is crazy.”

Dyson Daniels had a strong third year in the NBA after a couple of rough seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Atlanta Hawks guard was named the 2024-25 Most Improved Player of the Year after averaging 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game in 33.8 minutes per game.

Daniels recorded 229 steals this season across 76 games played, which is the 20th most in a single season in NBA history. It's also the most total steals in a single season since Seattle Supersonics guard Gary Payton recorded 231 steals in the 1995-96 regular season.

The 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will continue on Thursday night for Game 6. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30PM EST on ABC, with the Thunder trying to win its first NBA Championship and the Pacers trying to stave off elimination to force a Game 7 back in Oklahoma City.