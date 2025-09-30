Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young is entering 2025-26 with high expectations, as he told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview ahead of training camp. Young isn't stressing about future contract negotiations. He's too focused on leading the Hawks back to the Eastern Conference Finals or further.

Perhaps it's the biggest reason why heading into his eighth season feels like a fresh start Young said, per NBA's X, formerly Twitter, at Hawks' media day.

“What year is this for me? Year 8. Feels like year 1. I’m fresh right now, feeling fresh,” Young said. “I want to play as many as God will let me. 20 plus [years].”

“Feels like year 1. I’m fresh right now… I want to play as many as God will let me. 20+.” Trae Young ahead of his 8th NBA season 👀 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/4snj5flsp0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The four-time All-Star has high hopes for this year's Hawks team.

Trae Young entering 2025-26 with title aspirations for the Hawks

Article Continues Below

After missing the postseason last year, Hawks All-Star Trae Young is focused on leading his team to a deep playoff run in 2025-26. Young sees a good balance of young and proven veterans peppered throughout the Hawks' roster, and thinks his team is talented enough to be considered a championship-contending team this upcoming season.

“For me, it’s getting back to where I’ve been in the playoffs and further,” Young said. “So, I’m trying to get to the Finals and compete for a championship; that’s my only goal.”

The offseason additions of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and Kristaps Porzingis has Young believing he's surrounded with the most talented team he's ever had. The Hawks moves over the summer coupled with a healthy Jalen Johnson has Trae excited about the upcoming season.

“You can look at our roster and look at our team, and you can finally say we’re trying to compete for something,” Young added. “Going into Year 8, you haven’t been able to look at my teams, and been able to say that necessarily. So, I’m very glad that we have a team like that. We’ve added Nickeil [Alexander-Walker], we added Luke [Kennard], and Jalen [Johnson] being back, and obviously, [Kristaps] Porzingis. If we’re healthy, we’ll definitely be up there.”

With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton entering the upcoming season out for an extended period of time for their respective teams, some believe there's a path for a team such as the Hawks to ascend past the Celtics, Pacers, and others to challenge the Cavs and Knicks — two teams projected to be in the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference.