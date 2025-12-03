The rumor mill has been swirling around Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo so far this season, especially considering the team's putrid start to the campaign. Milwaukee currently sits at 9-13 ahead of Wednesday night's matchup against the Detroit Pistons, and Antetokounmpo recently scrubbed much of the contest from his social media presence, further sounding the alarm within the fanbase.

Recently, sports media personality Bill Simmons of The Ringer took to his podcast to float a potential trade idea that would send Antetokounmpo to the Atlanta Hawks, a team that reportedly had interest in drafting him in 2013 before the Bucks swooped in.

“It would be Trae Young, Porzingis, who is an expiring. He makes $30 (million) so that’s perfect for the trade. They have that Bucks pick, they 2027, the worst of Bucks or New Orleans first. They have all their own firsts. So they can put together four firsts, Trae Young, the Porzingis expiring, we’ll take Kuzma back. Kuzma will be the tax in the Giannis trade,” said Simmons.

“For the Bucks it’s like, Hey, Trae Young, a fun guy to have on your team. He’s got two years left on his deal,” he added.

The Hawks have been playing well so far this year despite not having Young in the lineup, which has caused some to wonder if they may look to trade him.

It would certainly be a tough pill to swallow for the Hawks to give up their Bucks-Pelicans pick swap rights in a loaded 2026 NBA Draft, but such may be the price of acquiring Antetokounmpo. The Porzingis trade thus far hasn't had great returns, and the emergence of Onyeka Okongwu may help that parting of ways go down a little easier.

The fit between Antetokounmpo and rising star Jalen Johnson would be interesting, to say the least, but in a talent-based league, the Hawks would have to at least consider the proposal floated by Simmons if the Bucks were to offer it.