The Atlanta Hawks are heading into the season with high expectations after having a strong offseason, acquiring players such as Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard. At Media Day, it was obvious that the team knows that they have the talent to be successful, but it's a day-to-day process.

During Trae Young's availability, he spoke about not getting an extension done with the Hawks this summer, as he was eligible to sign a long-term deal. Young was asked if he was disappointed that he didn't get an extension done with the team.

“I'm more happy about the team that we got going into the season,” Young said. “I wasn't stressing about anything. If something happened, it happened. If it didn't, I still have time. Obviously, everybody knows my situation going to the future. For me, I'm focused on this team. I got a great team going into the season, one that you can't say I've really had. I'm even more excited about that.

“Who knows what the future is for me, but right now, I'm present, like me and coach have been talking about. I'm excited about it and I'm ready to go.”

It seems like Young is more focused on what this team can do this season, and he'll worry about the contract next offseason.

Trae Young focused on season instead of contract

Young was eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension this season, but he and the Hawks did not come to an agreement. The Hawks have an array of young talent on the team, and earlier in the offseason, reports said they wanted to see more of Young alongside a specific player before they make a decision, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Addendum from me: I'm told that the Hawks are eager to see more of Young alongside versatile swingman Jalen Johnson — who was limited to 36 games last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury — as they make determinations about their big-picture future,” Stein wrote, via HoopsHype.

Young is one of the more talented guards in the league, especially with his playmaking and shooting. There's no surprise that he would want a max contract, but the Hawks also probably want flexibility when it comes to their future. The Hawks still have an extension to work on with Dyson Daniels, and he'll be demanding a large contract after what he was able to do last season.