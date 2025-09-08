NORMAN, OK — For Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young, coming back home is a friendly reminder of how far he’s come, and the expectations set forth for the 2025-26 Hawks. Back in Norman, Oklahoma, for homecoming, Young cheered for his Oklahoma Sooners to beat Michigan one day, then helped coach kids at his basketball camp held at his Young Family Athletic Center the next. The nostalgia made for a fulfilling, yet reflective, weekend.

“It’s a dream come true. I grew up here in Norman. I went to elementary school here. I went to middle school, high school, then, collegetown, [University of] Oklahoma,” Young said to roughly 100 campers in attendance. “So, it’s an unknown privilege [as an NBA player]. Not many people can say that from here.”

The four-time All-Star is entering his eighth season with the Hawks. After becoming the first player in franchise history to lead the league in assists per game (11.6) last season, Young’s sole focus for this upcoming campaign is to return to the Eastern Conference Finals, where he made his first and only appearance in 2021.

After leading the NBA in total points and assists in 2021-22, Trae Young led the league in assists per game and total assists for the first time in his career. Still, he remains focused on leading the Hawks to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in five years.

“To be honest, I didn’t really [think] about leading the league in assists since my rookie year,” Young told ClutchPoints. “I’ve done it already a couple of times in total. That’s enough for me. This year, getting it was cool, but I felt like I’d already done that before. Even this year and the last few years, for me, it’s getting back to where I’ve been in the playoffs and further. So, I’m trying to get to the Finals and compete for a championship; that’s my only goal.”

The Milwaukee Bucks eliminated the Hawks, 4-2, to advance to the 2021 NBA Finals, where they were crowned champions after beating the Phoenix Suns in six games. Last season, the Hawks failed to make the playoffs.

Trae Young discusses title aspirations for the 2025-26 Hawks

With the Hawks’ key offseason additions, including Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard through free agency and trading for Kristaps Porzingis from the 2024 champion Celtics, Hawks All-Star Trae Young sees a path for his team to return to the Eastern Conference Finals, or further. With the 2024 No. 1 overall pick’s rookie season under his belt, Zaccharie Risacher made a connection with Young and looks forward to building that bond.

For Young, that’s just one of the many reasons he’s expecting the Hawks to make a significant stride this upcoming season.

“You can look at our roster and look at our team, and you can finally say we’re trying to compete for something,” Young said. “Going into Year 8, you haven’t been able to look at my teams, and been able to say that necessarily. So, I’m very glad that we have a team like that. We’ve added Nickeil [Alexander-Walker], we added Luke [Kennard], and Jalen [Johnson] being back, and obviously, [Kristaps] Porzingis. If we’re healthy, we’ll definitely be up there.”

Johnson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in January, but is expected to make a full recovery ahead of 2025-26. As for Risacher, he considers himself fortunate to have played alongside Young his rookie season, and is eager to get back to work, he said, per BasketNews.

“I feel like we established a connection during the year,” Risacher said. “Honestly, it was great for me to play with him. Obviously, he’s one of the best passers in the league. I feel like I was lucky to start in the NBA, my rookie season with him by my side. Yeah, just a great guy outside the court, too. It’s exciting to see him again in September.”

Young is entering the fourth year of his five-year, $215.2 million deal. The following season, 2026-27, is a player option, worth $48.9 million.