After the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Cleveland Cavs 130-123, in a game where Jalen Johnson shone, their All-Star guard, Trae Young, got an updated injury timeline. The Hawks improved to 12-8. Young, who hasn't played in a game since he sprained his right MCL a 117-112 win against the Brooklyn Nets on October 21, received an encouraging update.

Young is doing well throughout his rehab, but will remain sidelined into December, according to Hawks PR, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“He continues to make good progress through his rehabilitation, and he will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks,” Siegel reported.

Young was very much looking forward to the Hawks' 2025-26 campaign, calling Atlanta's roster the most talented he's ever been a part of. Young was eager for Johnson's, who missed most of last season, return and playing alongside new players, such as veteran center Kristaps Porzingis, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who's averaging a career-best 19.3 points on 45.9% shooting.

The Hawks will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Stan Van Gundy says Hawks a better team without Trae Young

The Hawks have a 10-5 record without their All-Star, which is why Stan Van Gundy says Hawks are better without their starting guard, Trae Young. The Amazon Prime Video NBA announcer delivered his harsh take on Young and the Hawks, per The Zach Lowe Show.

“I think they’re better without Trae Young. And I say that as a guy, I’ve said that every year when I watch him. And I’m not a Trae hater,” Van Gundy said. “As a matter of fact, if you give me money and I’ve got money to go buy a ticket, and I can go to three games, Trae’s one of the guys I’m going to go watch. I think the guy, to watch him play, forget the long range shooting. The passes he makes, the creativity.

“I think he is a great watch. I love turning on the Hawks, watching Trae Young pick defenses apart. I love him, but I think this team is better without him,” Van Gundy concluded.

Young will be re-evaluated in two weeks.