The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday in their last NBA Cup group-stage contest, claiming a 130–123 victory behind a commanding display from Jalen Johnson. The 6-foot-8 forward came away with his second triple-double of the year, producing 29 points on 9-for-18 shooting, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, and two steals, anchoring an Atlanta offense that shot 66.7% in the third quarter and controlled much of the second half.

Through Friday, he is averaging 21.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.7 steals on 54.4% from the field, 39.1% from three, and 78.5% at the line.

The Hawks, playing without Trae Young (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness), depended on fast tempo, sharp passing, and their wing players. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 28 points, including a crucial pull-up three with 47.7 seconds left, while Zaccharie Risacher scored 16, including a go-ahead corner three with 1:09 remaining that broke a 123-123 tie. The pair led a closing stretch in which Atlanta held Cleveland scoreless for the final 2:03 and generated a 7-0 run in under 30 seconds to clinch the victory.

The game's control changed hands several times. The Cavaliers opened with a 7-0 start, but the Hawks countered with a 21-4 rally to take a 13-point lead in the first quarter. Cleveland went on a 14-0 run in the second, set ablaze by De’Andre Hunter’s dunk on Mouhamed Gueye and a technical foul assessed to Gueye, helping them enter halftime ahead 62-60.

Atlanta reclaimed control with a 16-4 burst to start the third, building a 97-90 lead heading into the fourth. The Cavaliers answered again, using a 10-0 run to briefly take the lead, but could not close after Johnson and the Hawks tightened their execution late.

Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 42 points, his second-highest total of the season, marking his sixth 30-plus outing in his last eight games and the 21st 40-point game of his career. Evan Mobley added 20 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists, while Darius Garland finished with 15 points and 10 assists, though his five turnovers hurt Cleveland. Hunter scored 16 in his return to Atlanta.

Both teams ended East Group A with 2–2 records, falling short of advancing in the NBA Cup.

The Hawks have now won three of their last four and will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.