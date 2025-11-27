The Atlanta Hawks have been up and down so far in the 2025-26 NBA season, currently sitting at 11-8 after a recent road loss to the Washington Wizards. Atlanta has played the majority of this season without point guard Trae Young, who went down a week into the campaign with an MCL sprain, and while they've looked strong at times, it's also been made clear that they're better with their point guard on the floor.

Young recently spread a bit of Holiday spirit when he helped out in preparing Thanksgiving meals for over 300 people in the Atlanta area, per a video posted by the Hawks on X, formerly Twitter.

Trae Young spent Thanksgiving day serving meals for more than 300 people in Atlanta 🙌 (via @ATLHawks)pic.twitter.com/s8Tpielfen — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Young has long been known for his charitable endeavors, whether that be in Oklahoma, where he played his college basketball, or in Atlanta, where he has spent the entirety of his NBA career.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the Hawks will certainly be hoping to have Young back on the floor sooner rather than later as their schedule difficulty starts to pick up over the next couple of weeks.

In Young's absence, young power forward Jalen Johnson has blossomed into a legitimate All-Star level player, and the team's defense has certainly seen a noticeable uptick without having to cover for Young's weaknesses at that end of the floor.

However, on more than one occasion, the Hawks' offense has gone stagnant down the stretch of close games, which is certainly an area where Young's presence can help out significantly, especially in a potential playoff setting–the Hawks are hoping to end their two-year postseason drought this year and get out of the play-in game caurosel that has defined them since the 2021-22 season.

In any case, the Hawks are next set to take the floor on Friday evening for a home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, before hitting the road for games against the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons.