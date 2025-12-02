The Atlanta Hawks have been holding down the fort impressively in the absence of Trae Young so far this season, currently sitting at 13-9 on the campaign. Young has been out for over a month after injuring his MCL against the Brooklyn Nets in late October, and since that moment, Jalen Johnson has been playing at an All-NBA level to keep the Hawks above water.

Recently, Young took to his own “From the Point” podcast to discuss Johnson's leap.

“That boy is a star… he has even more room for growth. What you're seeing from him now is just the tip of the iceberg. Obviously, he's been carrying us throughout this run and putting up crazy numbers and playing super efficient,” said Young, per Zach Langley on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Johnson has used his unique combination of size, athleticism, and court vision to become an All-Star level player for the Hawks this year, generating offense both in transition and the halfcourt for a team that has historically fallen apart whenever Young is off the floor.

Article Continues Below

The Hawks' success without Young in the lineup has caused some to speculate on whether the team may look to part ways with their multi-time All-Star point guard via a trade, but Atlanta will certainly want to get a good look at what the team is like once Young is back in the lineup before they even entertain those conversations.

Still, Johnson has established himself as far and away the best teammate Young has ever had, and many would argue that he has taken over as the Hawks' best player moving forward.

In any case, Atlanta will next take the floor on Wednesday night for a home game against the reeling Los Angeles Clippers. That game is set to tip off at 7:30 pm ET from State Farm Arena.