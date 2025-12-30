OKLAHOMA CITY — In the Oklahoma City Thunder's 140-129 win against the Atlanta Hawks, All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the first NBA player to reach 1,000 points in the 2025-26 season. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder followed up their win against the Hawks with an 11-point win on the second night of a back-to-back at the Paycom Center, as Oklahoma City improved to 28-5.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with a game-high 39 points, crossed the 1,000-point threshold in his 31st game of the regular season.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becomes the first player with 1K points this season (1,030) ⚡ And it's not 2026 yet! pic.twitter.com/RiNNNdx82t — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went 15-for-24 from the floor, including 2-for-5 from deep, and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. He also finished with six assists, five rebounds, and two steals in the Thunder's win over the Hawks.