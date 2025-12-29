The Atlanta Hawks are on a six-game losing streak, and things have a chance of not getting better as they are set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. To make things more difficult for the Hawks to get over the hump, they will be without Jalen Johnson, as he's been ruled out with an illness. Trae Young is also listed on the injury report with a right quad contusion, and it's uncertain if he will play against the Thunder.

Young was on the injury report with the quad contusion before they faced the New York Knicks and ended up playing, but he didn't look like himself in the game, only scoring nine points and shooting 2-for-9 from the field.

Trae Young's injury status vs. Thunder

Young is listed as questionable against the Thunder, and there's a chance that he will play. Young has played a handful of games since returning from his MCL injury, and for the most part, he's looked good. The Hawks brought him along slowly when he first returned, putting him on a minute restriction and not playing in a back-to-back.

Over the past few games, Young has gone full throttle with no restrictions, and he was asked after their game against the Miami Heat how he felt.

“Today was the first day I felt better,” Young said. “I didn't have to ask for a sub. Last game, I kind of asked for a sub in the third, and this game, I felt fine, felt good.”

Though Young has been added back to the fold for the Hawks, they have yet to win a game since. One of the reasons is their defense, as they're giving up 125+ points in their six straight losses. If they can fix that area, things may get better for them.