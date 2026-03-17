The New York Mets are counting down the days until the 2026 regular season gets underway, currently wrapping up their spring training slate. The Mets have plenty of expectations this year as they look to bounce back after missing the playoffs altogether in 2025.

On Tuesday morning, the team announced several roster moves they had made as Opening Day quickly approaches.

“OF MJ Melendez and RHP Christan Scott have been optioned to Triple-A,” reported the team's official account on X, formerly Twitter. “RHP Adbert Alzolay, INF Christian Arroyo, RHP Nick Burdi, RHP Daniel Duarte, and INF Jose Rojas have been reassinged to minor league camp.”

Some fans in the comment section were puzzled by some of the moves, particularly regarding Scott, who made his MLB debut with the Mets during the 2024 season.

“Christian Scott is the 4th best pitcher in the org btw,” wrote one fan.

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“Does Christian Scott need more work? I thought he has done well this spring from the games I’ve seen,” wondered another.

Meanwhile, the Mets are less than two weeks away from kicking off their 2026 campaign. It was a mixed bag of an offseason for New York this winter, as the team watched both Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz walk out the door in free agency, joining the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively.

However, New York did save face by signing Bo Bichette from the Toronto Blue Jays on a lucrative contract. Bichette is expected to move from his normal shortstop position over to third base in order to accommodate Francisco Lindor, who Mets fans are hoping will be fully recovered from his injury by the time the season gets underway.

The Mets will next take the field for spring training on Tuesday vs the Miami Marlins.