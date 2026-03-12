It's been a collective group effort for the Atlanta Hawks to get to where they are right now, and the proof is in the pudding. They've led the league in assists for most of the season, as sharing the ball has been the driving force behind their success. Everyone has committed to the pass from the guards down to the centers, and it has been a testament to how Quin Snyder wants them to play.

Dyson Daniels, in particular, has had a huge role in moving the ball, and his role has changed as the year has gone on. After Trae Young was traded, he has had the ball in his hand more, and he's making plays for his team at a high level. During the Hawks' seven-game winning streak, Daniels has 50 assists and only four turnovers, which is very efficient for a guard.

For Daniels, he gives credit to his IQ and his teammates.

“A lot of my game is trying to get in the paint and find my teammates, whether it be cutting, circling behind, kick-out threes, that sort of thing,” Daniels said. “They make my job easy by spacing, and I think when we run in transition is when we look really good. I want to keep my turnovers down and assists up, so I hope we can keep that rolling.”

As far as his teammates, they've seen the growth he's had in that role over the season, and it's no surprise to them what he's doing.

“He’s been really steady,” Nickeil Alexander-Walker said. “He gets to the paint at will, and he’s poised. He does a really good job of playing off two feet and staying under control, and I think that’s why he’s had success in making plays for others, and he’s really starting to slow down, and the game is starting to slow down for him as well.”

“Dyson has been huge for us,” Jalen Johnson said. “Just not over this winning streak, but the whole year. Dyson brings pretty much every aspect to the game, and he’s somebody who’s just always willing to get better and always willing to learn. It’s just a testament to his work, and obviously, we need him to keep being big for us.”

Not only is Daniels doing it on the offensive side, but he's still being a pest on defense. Through the last seven games, he has 18 steals, and he's guarding the best player on the team almost every night.

After a Most Improved season last year, it almost feels like Daniels has gotten better, and he's been a big factor for them this season through all the changes.