On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks began their 2025-26 NBA season with a dud by getting blown out at home by the Toronto Raptors. Almost nothing went right for the Hawks, who surrendered relentless drives into the paint by the Raptors and shot poorly from the field throughout the evening.

As has become a theme throughout his career, point guard Trae Young got off to a rough start to the season, shooting just 5-14 from the field and racking up just five assists.

One person who was reveling in the rough performance is former NBA journeyman Patrick Beverley, currently out of the league, who ignited a feud with Young this offseason for reasons unknown and took to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate Atlanta's loss on Wednesday.

@TheTraeYoung and the @ATLHawks did all that talking, and trollin just to lose by 20 to the Raptors talking about playoffs,” wrote Beverley.

Beverley won't get the chance to back up his trash talk on the court against Young, as he currently isn't on an NBA roster, but he certainly still is making sure to keep the anti-Young agenda rolling as the season gets underway.

A rough start for the Hawks

Article Continues Below

Many viewed the Atlanta Hawks as one of the winners of this offseason after their flurry of moves, including trading for Kristaps Porzingis and signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. Unfortunately, almost everyone on the roster not named Jalen Johnson laid an egg during Wednesday's game against a long and athletic Toronto team that has given the Hawks some problems over the years.

Making matters more embarrassing for Atlanta was that the Raptors only connected on six three-point field goals, well below average in today's NBA, and still were able to put 138 points on the board.

Things don't get any easier from here for the Hawks, who now have upcoming games against the Orlando Magic and the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder looming on the horizon.

The Hawks and Magic are set to tip off on Friday evening at 7:00 PM ET from Orlando.