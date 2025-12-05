In the upcoming Season 2 of Peacock's Here Comes The Irish, which follows the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, Oz The Mentalist makes an appearance, and he blows the minds of the players.

ClutchPoints is excited to unveil an exclusive clip from the Season 2 premiere of Here Comes The Irish, and it shows Oz The Mentalist's visit to the Notre Dame football team.

It begins with head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and defensive coordinator Chris Ash standing in front of the team alongside Oz The Mentalist. Immediately, it is clear that the team is entranced, as most are leaning forward in their seats and completely locked in.

Oz The Mentalist has asked them to provide names. There is a list of nine last names on the right side of the board, and he begins asking the team for more names to put on the left.

The first letter of the first names on the left spell out “Notre Dame,” and the team can't believe it. They give Oz The Mentalist a standing ovation.

This is a fun team bonding activity that the program organized. Expect even more behind-the-scenes moments like this one in Here Comes The Irish Season 2.

Here Comes The Irish Season 2 premieres on Dec. 8 on Peacock.

Is Notre Dame football playing in any bowl games?

According to the logline of the clip, Oz The Mentalist visited Notre Dame during the preseason. Perhaps he was a good luck charm of sorts, as they went 10-2 in the regular season.

The Fighting Irish opened the year on a two-game losing streak, losing games to Miami and Texas A&M. However, they would win their next 10 to close out the year. They had wins over the likes of USC and Pittsburgh, even blowing out Syracuse 70-7.

Notre Dame is now waiting to see its College Football Playoff fate. The Fighting Irish are currently in the No. 10 slot and slated to face No. 7 Texas A&M as it stands.

Last season, Notre Dame went to the College Football Playoff National Championship but lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes.