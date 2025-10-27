After Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young described losing the season opener as embarrassing, some wondered if the eight-year pro is entering the 2025-26 campaign with a chip on his shoulder caused by anger over a contract extension. However, Young entered the season with high hopes for the Hawks, stating it's the most talented NBA roster he's ever been a part of.

Still, Young addressed his contract situation, saying it isn't a cause for concern amid the early stages of the regular season, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

“I think it's going to be great. I'm not worried about it,” Young told ESPN when asked about entering the season without an extension. “As much as I wish it was, it's not all in my hands, and I can't control everything. I just can only control the present. And I know if we win, everybody eats … I understand what winning can do.

“If certain things don't go my way as far as injuries, health, and stuff that I can't control, that may be the man above telling me there's another plan for me. I'm focused on making sure all my guys, Quin [Snyder] included, get taken care of and succeed.”

Winning remains Young's primary focus. After Atlanta missed the playoffs last season, Trae sees a path for the Hawks to reach the upper echelon in this season's open Eastern Conference. Young is in the fourth year of a five-year, $215.2 million deal, with a $48.9 million option for the 2026-27 season.

Trae Young's honest take on Hawks' loss in season opener

Hawks All-Star Trae Young was unhappy with his team's performance in a 138-1118 blowout loss to the Raptors. It wasn't an ideal way to start the season, and Young didn't hold back in his postgame media availability.

“I don't think there are too many positives you take from tonight,” Young said after the game. “Obviously, the result was what it was, and it's embarrassing the way we started it.”

For Young, the loss was a byproduct of a lackadaisical approach.

“A lot of it comes from the preseason carryover,” Young said. “We didn't really play, all 5 of us, and you can tell by the continuity we have out there, and it wasn't right. That's part of the NBA: the cream always rises to the top. We got some time to make it up, and we gotta get going.”

The Hawks will face the Bulls on Monday.