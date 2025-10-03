The Atlanta Hawks' training camp is underway, and they look a bit different from what they did about a year ago. Over the offseason, they added Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard to help improve the team's chances of competing in the Eastern Conference, and they're already making their presence felt in the facility. All three players bring something different to the table, but on this day, Trae Young was amazed by what Kennard could do.

Kennard has been one of the 3-point shooters in the league for the past few years, and he showed that in the Hawks' latest practice. In a clip that the social media team posted, Kennard went around the court knocking down all of his shots, which left Young literally on the floor.

Cool Hand Luke doesn't miss 🔥 @LukeKennard5 pic.twitter.com/jht2Zb9461 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Young reposted the video on social media and responded with, “This mf don't miss.”

He indeed did not miss, and that's what the Hawks want to see from him this season, and it was probably a big reason why Young recruited him to sign with the team in free agency.

Luke Kennard ready to play alongside Trae Young

Article Continues Below

On Media Day, Kennard was asked about what he thinks it will look like playing alongside Young after playing with Ja Morant for the past few years.

“For me, playing with Trae and the way he can pass the ball, really control the offense. I know he's going to find me in different situations,” Kennard said. “I know he's going to want me to shoot the ball every time I can.

“I think just playing with his speed and his pace and how controlled he is on the floor, it's just going to bring everybody's level up. He kind of makes everybody better around him. I'm excited.”

With a willing passer like Young, Kennard may be able to get more looks than he's ever had in his career. That should bode well for him and the Hawks, as their offense is about getting up the 3-point shot. Kennard is a 44% 3-point shooter, and there aren't many players in the league with that kind of efficiency on the perimeter.

The Hawks now have a few players who are dangerous from range, which includes Kennard, Young, and Kristaps Porzingis. For a big man, Porzingis might be the best perimeter shooter at his position, and that gives the Hawks a lot of versatility on what they can do on offense.