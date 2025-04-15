The Atlanta Hawks are set to try to earn their way into the 2025 NBA Playoffs via the NBA's play-in tournament, as they will face off against the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference's No. 7-No. 8 game. Ahead of the game, though, some fans were concerned to see star point guard Trae Young pop up on the injury report with a recurring ailment.

Young once again starred for Atlanta on the court, averaging 24.2 points, a league-leading 11.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game while playing in 76 of 82 contests. He also did all that despite being with right Achilles tendinitis, which has been bothering him for the majority of the season. That is the ailment Young is dealing with ahead of this contest, but he is listed as probable to play for the Hawks when all is said and done.

Who else is on Hawks injury report besides Trae Young?

Assuming nothing catastrophic happens, Young will be on the court for the Hawks as they look to earn the No. 7 seed in the East and draw a first-round matchup against the Boston Celtics. If they lose, they would have to play the winner of the No. 9-No. 10 seed game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat. The winner of that game would draw a first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Elsewhere, Atlanta will be without several key players for this game, but there aren't exactly any surprises. Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela, Larry Nance Jr., and Kobe Bufkin are all set to be out for this contest, but none of them have played at all in April, so the Hawks are likely used to being without some of these key contributors at this point.

Magic injury report for NBA play-in tournament bout vs. Hawks

On the other side of the court, the Magic are fairly healthy themselves. Jalen Suggs and Mo Wagner are both out, but similar to the Hawks, these are two guys who have not been on the court recently, so the team has been prepared to play without them. Tip-off for this game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, and it's clear there's a lot on the line for both teams.