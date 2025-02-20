The Atlanta Hawks have returned from the All-Star break and are set to face the Orlando Magic, and there still may be some uncertainty around whether Clint Capela will return to the lineup. Capela missed the past few weeks before the break after dealing with back spasms and then being out for personal reasons.

Capela was in trade rumors as well, which is probably one reason why Capela was out for an extended time. After the trade deadline, Capela was seen on the bench as a healthy scratch, and many were wondering what the update on his status would be. Recently, head coach Quin Snyer noted that Capela would be available to play, which is huge for the Hawks' frontcourt depth as they've had injuries to Jalen Johnson and Larry Nance Jr.

Having Capela active also is a luxury to Trae Young, as he's known for having good chemistry with centers on the floor. Young was asked about having the chance of being on the court with Capela once again, and his free agency was brought up in the answer as well.

“As a point guard, you take pride in getting your teammates paid,” Young said in a recent practice.

Young has made his teammates' lives easier with his ability to find them for easy looks, and Capela has benefitted from it since being in Atlanta.

Clint Capela could return soon for the Hawks

There has been uncertainty that Clint Capela would return to action for the Hawks after not being traded at the deadline, but it sounds like he may be close to playing. Capela has seen his minutes decrease slightly since midway in January, with Onyeka Okongwu taking over the starting spot.

Okongwu has shown versatility on both sides of the ball, and his strong play earned him the spot. Capela still offers a strong defensive presence, but his game on the offensive end is more one-dimensional for what the Hawks are trying ti accomplish in their system.

That doesn't mean that what Capela brings isn't valuable, and the Hawks could use his play, especially with the recent injury to Larry Nance Jr., which could cause him to miss the rest of the season.

The Hawks will be fighting for seeding during the second part of the season, and they're going to need all hands on deck if they want a chance to be in the top-6 by the end of the season. If Capela can help them with that goal, he should definitely be on the floor.