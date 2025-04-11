The regular season is close to coming to an end, which means it's almost time to see who wins the end-of-season awards. The Atlanta Hawks have a few players in the running for those awards, such as Zaccharie Risacher for Rookie of the Year, and Dyson Daniels for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Award.

Trae Young has played with Risacher and Daniels all season, and he knows the talent that both of them possess. Young was recently a guest on Chris Haynes' podcast, and he shared his thoughts on why he thinks Risacher should win Rookie of the Year.

“I feel like Zacch has played outstanding all year to be Rookie of the Year. As great as [Stephon] Castle has been, I'm a big fan of his, I think between the two, Zacch should get it because of how consistent he's been and the numbers are there. Him being in the running for a postseason run and being a starter he should definitely be Rookie of the Year,” Young said.

Atlanta Hawks star @TheTraeYoung says ROY, DPOY and MIP belong to two players, and that's Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels: "I love Draymond Green to death, but he's not Dyson as far as what he's doing on defense." Full EP: https://t.co/m2XYkAdjTB pic.twitter.com/z21WIkix2w — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Young then shared why he thinks Daniels should win his end-of-season awards.

“Obviously, Dyson for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved too, he should get those two awards,” Young said. “He's been playing great this year. I think Draymond is in the running right now. I love Dray to death, but he's not Dyson as far as what he's doing this year on defense, and on the ball. Every game he's getting three, four, five steals, and just picking them by himself. He's doing stuff that no guard and not many defenders have done.”

Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher up for end-of-season awards

Daniels recently shared why he thinks he should win Defensive Player of the Year, even as a guard.

“I think I do a little bit of everything on the floor,” Daniels said via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. I protect the rim as a guard. I get steals. I defend well one-on-one and contest shots. I don’t want to talk about it too much. I let the people see it for themselves.”

Green and Evan Mobley are the two frontrunners for the award, so Daniels will have a tall hill to climb to win the award. It looks like Daniels could have a better chance of winning Most Improved, and he has the most compelling case to take that award home.

Risacher also has a compelling case to win Rookie of the Year, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him take that award home as well.