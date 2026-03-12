The New York Mets received encouraging news during spring training as newly acquired center fielder Luis Robert Jr. provided a strong health update ahead of the 2026 season.

The Mets have closely monitored Robert since the offseason trade that brought him to Queens. Due to his history of lower-body injuries, the organization approached spring training cautiously while evaluating the outfielder’s readiness for Opening Day.

Early signs, however, have been positive. Conversations about the latest injury update for Robert intensified after the All-Star center fielder appeared comfortable during workouts and game action in Port St. Lucie.

The Mets view Robert as a centerpiece addition following the winter deal with the Chicago White Sox. The organization acquired the dynamic defender in January 2026 to strengthen both its offense and defense as expectations build toward Opening Day.

SNY TV later shared a video interview on its official X account, formerly Twitter, where Robert addressed questions about his current health status during Mets spring training.

"When I arrived here I felt like I was 100% and right now, I still feel like I'm 100%." Luis Robert Jr. talks about how he's feeling at this point in the spring: pic.twitter.com/lLLABQksL7 — SNY (@SNYtv) March 12, 2026

That statement provides reassurance for both the Mets and their fan base. The 2023 AL Silver Slugger with the White Sox has missed time in previous seasons due to hamstring and hip issues, prompting the club to manage his workload carefully during the early stages of camp.

Despite those precautions, Robert has steadily progressed through workouts. Trainers have focused on strengthening his lower body while gradually increasing his baseball activity throughout spring training.

New York believes this cautious approach will pay off as the regular season approaches. If Robert maintains his current health trajectory, he is expected to anchor center field when Opening Day arrives.

Beyond his defensive presence, the Mets also expect Robert’s offensive production to energize the lineup. He has proven throughout his career to possess a unique blend of strength and speed that can swiftly alter games.

For now, the latest update suggests the club may enter the 2026 season with their new star fully healthy—a development that could significantly influence expectations surrounding the club’s early-season performance.