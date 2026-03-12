The NFL witnessed a young talent call it a career early Thursday. Bryce Huff goes from June 2025 trade to the San Francisco 49ers to retirement. He leaves the game playing for them plus the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.

Huff went from undrafted to six-year veteran in the league. But ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter help reveal the true reason behind Huff's decision to walk away during the NFL Free Agency period.

“Bryce Huff announced that he is starting a company called Neighborstone, which will build safety infrastructure to help with fire risk on lithium ion batteries,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Huff, smartly, has his next career already lined up by going into the business world.

Looking back at Bryce Huff's NFL career

Huff departed from the Eagles in frustrating fashion. This despite winning a Super Bowl ring with the franchise.

Huff admitted he wanted out while appearing on the SFNiners podcast back on July 1.

“If I’m being 100 percent honest with you, I wanted a trade like fairly early on,” Huff said. “Just ‘cause of how things went in Philly, I knew pretty early on it wasn’t a fit.”

Turns out his Eagles tenure ended in disaster, with Huff refusing to dive into the specifics.

“There’s a plethora of things that went down,” Huff explained. “I don’t wanna get into specifics…I kinda knew where it was headed fairly early on into the season, probably even training camp if I’m being honest.”

Still, Huff flashed his potential numerous times in the NFL. He delivered his lone 10-sack season while with the Jets in 2023, which also saw a career-best 10 tackles for a loss.

He landed with Philadelphia before the Super Bowl run in 2024. However, he settled for just 13 total tackles and 2.5 sacks as he became lost in a deep defensive line rotation. Huff improved his sack numbers to four after the 49ers trade while also delivering 30 tackles and six behind the line of scrimmage.

He leaves the game completing 21 total starts out of 81 games played.