The Buffalo Bills have essentially decided that their offseason will revolve around DJ Moore and Bradley Chubb, and while it remains to be seen how those acquisitions shake out, general manager Brandon Beane still has to find inexpensive ways to upgrade the roster. Following the Taron Johnson trade, this squad could use a nickelback. A former player has a name in mind, and it is someone who has helped inflict plenty of emotional distress on Bills Mafia.

Cole Beasley, a slot receiver who spent three and a half seasons with Buffalo and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2020, believes the organization should pursue new free agent L'Jarius Sneed. The Tennessee Titans released the 29-year-old cornerback on Friday, prompting Beasley to immediately voice his opinion.

“Bills. Sign him,” he posted on X hours after the news broke. Sneed won two championships with the Kansas City Chiefs before they sent him to Nashville. His fantastic forced fumble on Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers secured KC a trip to Super Bowl 58. Could he do the same for Buffalo? Beasley and many fans would love to find out for themselves.

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Sneed desperately needs to hit the reset button after two rough years in Tennessee. He allowed a 137.7 passer rating and 17.2 yards per reception, per Pro Football Focus, while also posting a 19.4 missed tackle percentage. After recording 10 interceptions in his first four NFL seasons, the former fourth-round draft pick did not collect any for the Titans in 12 games.

Injuries have decimated Sneed's career, making him a huge wild card. The price has to be right for the Bills to entertain a union. One could see the upside, however.

Perhaps an ex-Chiefs playmaker is exactly the person who can break this longstanding Buffalo curse.